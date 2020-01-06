Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Trio of helpers in shootout win

Getzlaf dished three assists and added two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Predators.

Getzlaf also recorded the winning tally in the shootout in a standout performance from the captain. It snapped an eight-game point drought for the center, who now has 28 points, 93 shots, 69 hits and a minus-5 rating through 40 appearances. He skated with Adam Henrique and Daniel Sprong -- the trio had good chemistry in their first game together and could remain on the top line for awhile.