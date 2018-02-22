Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Two-point performance Wednesday

Getzlaf scored a short-handed goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Stars.

He rounded out his night with three shots, three hits, two PIM, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating. Getzlaf's production has been erratic since the calendar flipped to 2018 -- he's had two separate four-game scoring droughts over the last month -- but he's still managed two goals and seven points in his last nine games, and as long as the 32-year-old is seeing top-line minutes at even strength and on the power play, he'll have a solid fantasy floor.