Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Unavailable for Opening Night
Getzlaf (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Arizona on Thursday.
Getzlaf was just one tally shy of averaging a point per game last season (73 in 74 outings) and should still be capable of challenging for that mark in 2017-18 once give the all-clear to suit up. In the meantime, the Ducks called up Giovanni Fiore as a depth option and Rickard Rakell figures to slot into the top-line center role.
