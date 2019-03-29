Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Visiting doctor back home
Getzlaf (upper body) is visiting a doctor in Los Angeles to figure out why he's having muscle spasms, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
The fact that Getzlaf isn't even in Canada with the team likely rules him out as an option for both Friday and Saturday's contests. With only four games total remaining in the campaign and the Ducks well out of playoff contention, it wouldn't be too surprising if the coaching staff ultimately opted to shut him down for the remainder of the season.
