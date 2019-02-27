Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Will miss fourth-straight tilt

Getzlaf (upper body) will not suit up in Wednesday's home game against the Blackhawks.

According to General Manager Bob Murray, Getzlaf was able to skate Tuesday, but isn't ready to return to game action. Daniel Sprong will likely continue to center the Ducks' top line with Getzlaf sidelined. When the 33-year-old returns, he'll likely assume his usual role on the first line and on the first power-play unit.