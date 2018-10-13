Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Will miss next two games

Getzlaf (groin) won't play Saturday against Dallas or Sunday against the Blues, but could return Wednesday against the Islanders, Mike Coppinger of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Getzlaf's groin injury isn't believed to be overly serious, but the Ducks are taking a cautious approach with his recovery to ensure his injury doesn't become a long-term issue. The veteran pivot has been limited in practice this week, so another update on his status should surface once he's cleared to be a full participant.