Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Will not return Sunday

Getzlaf (upper-body) will not return to Sunday's game in Carolina.

The shot to Getzlaf's face was apparently severe enough to keep him from the remainder of this contest. Look for the Ducks to release an update on the veteran center's status once he can receive a full evaluation following the conclusion of Sunday's game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories