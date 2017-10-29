Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Will not return Sunday
Getzlaf (upper-body) will not return to Sunday's game in Carolina.
The shot to Getzlaf's face was apparently severe enough to keep him from the remainder of this contest. Look for the Ducks to release an update on the veteran center's status once he can receive a full evaluation following the conclusion of Sunday's game.
More News
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Being evaluated for upper-body injury•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Making up for lost time after injury•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Notches two points in return•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Cleared to return•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Doubtful against Canadiens•
-
Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...