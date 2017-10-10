Play

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Will play Monday

Getzlaf (lower body) will make his season debut Monday against Calgary, Mike Coppinger of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The veteran captain sat out the first two games of the year with the ailment but will retake his spot as the team's top-line center. Getzlaf will be flanked by long-time linemate Corey Perry and Andrew Cogliano against the visiting Flames.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories