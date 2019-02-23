Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Won't play Friday
Getzlaf has an upper-body injury and won't play in Friday's game versus the Flames, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Getzlaf was starting to heat up with five assists in the last five games. His absence will allow Brian Gibbons to enter the lineup, and Rickard Rakell will shift to center to replace Getzlaf on the top line.
