Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Won't suit up Saturday

Getzlaf (illness) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Islanders, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Getzlaf will miss his first game of the year after falling ill Friday. The 34-year-old is having another successful campaign, recording 10 goals and 15 helpers over 35 games. Isac Lundestrom and Sam Steel are candidates to fill Getzlaf's role on the top line.