Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Back in action Wednesday

Kesler (hip) has been cleared and will return to the lineup Wednesday against the Coyotes.

The team has yet to reveal the lines for the contest, but Kesler will presumably see plenty of ice time in his return to action after missing the first three regular-season games. He should also see time on the power play, though it will have a different look without both Corey Perry (knee) and Ryan Getzlaf (lower body).

