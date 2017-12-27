Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Back in action Wednesday
Kelser (hip) will return to the lineup against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Kesler will be making his 2017-18 debut after missing the start of the season with his hip malady. The center is slated to suit up on the third-line with Andrew Cogliano and Chris Wagner, although the fluidity of lines could see him take on a top-six role before the end of Wednesday's tilt. Once officially activated off injured reserve, the Ducks will need to reassign a player to AHL San Diego -- likely Andy Welinski or Dennis Rasmussen.
More News
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Present for morning session•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Return date pushed back•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Joining team for road trip•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Surfaces on team's 'radar' with recovery•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Continues to make progress•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Still looking at Christmas return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...