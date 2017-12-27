Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Back in action Wednesday

Kelser (hip) will return to the lineup against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Kesler will be making his 2017-18 debut after missing the start of the season with his hip malady. The center is slated to suit up on the third-line with Andrew Cogliano and Chris Wagner, although the fluidity of lines could see him take on a top-six role before the end of Wednesday's tilt. Once officially activated off injured reserve, the Ducks will need to reassign a player to AHL San Diego -- likely Andy Welinski or Dennis Rasmussen.