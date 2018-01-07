Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Being evaluated for lower-body injury

Kesler is being checked for a lower-body injury during Saturday's game against the Flames.

This is Kesler's sixth contest since returning from a hip injury that caused him to miss the first 37 games of the season. If Kesler can't return to Saturday's game, the Ducks will likely move Adam Henrique up to second-line center, and Kevin Roy will likely fill in on the power play.

