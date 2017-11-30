Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Continues to make progress
Kesler has been skating every day as he rounds out his recovery from a hip injury.
Ducks GM Bob Murray said he believes Kesler and captain Ryan Getzlaf (face) will be ready to play on the next road trip, and we're assuming he doesn't mean the three-game trip that starts in Columbus on Friday. Still, Kesler appears to be ahead of schedule and likely to return in mid-December. The Ducks have been decimated by injuries up front; so much so that they traded New Jersey power-play defenseman Sami Vatanen for Adam Henrique and Joe Blandisi on Thursday morning. However, Kesler, one of the game's best two-way players, almost assuredly will slide into the top six once he's ready to return.
