Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Contributes goal in late rally

Kesler potted his fifth goal of the season on four shots in a 4-0 win over the Wild on Tuesday.

Kesler had the middle of the three goals in the Ducks' third-period outburst. The center has seen a reduced role this season, recording only seven points in 52 games while skating 1:15 less per game than last year. With such meager production, he should not be considered viable in fantasy.