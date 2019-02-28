Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Dishes helper in loss

Kesler posted an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Kesler also had two shots on goal and two blocked shots while leading Ducks forwards by skating 18:16 in the contest. Kesler has adapted to a bottom-six role this season, with only eight points and a minus-18 rating in the campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories