Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Dishes helper in loss
Kesler posted an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Kesler also had two shots on goal and two blocked shots while leading Ducks forwards by skating 18:16 in the contest. Kesler has adapted to a bottom-six role this season, with only eight points and a minus-18 rating in the campaign.
