Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Ends drought with helper
Kesler tallied a power-play assist and logged 19:58 of ice time during Sunday's 6-5 win over the Capitals.
The assist ends a 12-game scoring drought for Kesler, who is on pace for just 18 points and a dismal minus-33 rating. Injuries have taken their toll on the 34-year-old center who can no longer be relied upon in standard formats.
