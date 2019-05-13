Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Expected to miss 2019-20 season

Kesler underwent surgery to repair his injured hip and is slated to miss the entire 2019-20 campaign.

Kesler missed the final 14 games of the 2018-19 campaign due to his hip issue, but now will be forced to miss all of next season. The team was quick to point out that there is still a chance the 34-year-old could play again, but it will certainly be an uphill battle. No doubt the center will be placed on long-term injured reserve to start the season in order to provide the team some relief from his $6.875 million cap hit. Several youngsters; including Troy Terry, Sam Steel and Isac Lundestrom, figure to compete for a spot on the 23-man roster with Kesler unavailable.