Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Game-time call against LA

Kesler (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Kings, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kesler appeared to be fine against the Blue Jackets on Sunday, logging a healthy 20:29 of ice time, so it isn't clear when he sustained his undisclosed injury. The 34-year-old pivot's status for Tuesday's contest should be confirmed once Anaheim takes the ice for pregame warmups.