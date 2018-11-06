Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Game-time call against LA
Kesler (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Kings, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kesler appeared to be fine against the Blue Jackets on Sunday, logging a healthy 20:29 of ice time, so it isn't clear when he sustained his undisclosed injury. The 34-year-old pivot's status for Tuesday's contest should be confirmed once Anaheim takes the ice for pregame warmups.
