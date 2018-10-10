Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Game-time call Wednesday

Kesler (hip) has yet to receive medical clearance and should be considered a game-time decision versus Arizona on Wednesday, per Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register.

Once Kesler is given the all-clear to hit the ice, the team will need to activate him off injured reserve and make a corresponding roster move, which could come in the form of placing Ryan Getzlaf (lower body) on IR or sending a player down to the minors.