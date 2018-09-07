Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Getzlaf eager to see him in camp

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf is looking forward to seeing Kesler (hip) in training camp, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

A report from May suggested that Kesler could be in danger of missing the entire 2018-19 campaign due to hip trouble, but Getzlaf explained that Kesler can't be expected to know how his body will hold up until he gets "into a game or a physical situation." Kesler, a fantastic two-way center, was limited to 44 games last year, adding eight goals, six assists and a minus-4 rating to go along with 71 hits and 38 blocked shots.