Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Headed back to Anaheim
Kesler (lower body) will return to Anaheim to be re-evaluated by team doctors, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports. The center has also been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
By placing him on IR, Kesler will officially be shut down at least the next three games, though it certainly seems like it could be longer. With Jakob Silfverberg (lower body) also banged up, the team will need to promote a player or two from the minors to bolster its forward complement. Adam Henrique figures to see an uptick in ice time with Kesler on the shelf.
