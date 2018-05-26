Ducks' Ryan Kesler: In danger of missing entire 2018-19 campaign

Kesler's dealing with hip trouble and there's a chance that he could miss the entire 2018-19 campaign, Sportsnet reports.

Recall that Kesler underwent hip surgery to clear bone fragments last summer, and he missed the first 37 games before making his long-awaited season debut Dec. 27. The talented two-way center would end up with only 16 points in 48 games -- including four playoff appearances -- but it wasn't abundantly clear that Kesler's hip was still bothersome, as he also managed 79 hits and 44 blocked shots in that span while averaging 18:03 of ice time. According to this latest report, the Michigan native will undergo "aggressive rehab and treatment" in an effort to improve his condition and is not currently contemplating retirement.