Ducks' Ryan Kesler: In lineup Monday

Kesler (lower body) will suit up and play in Monday's game against Vegas, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Kesler will only miss one game with his malady, and as Anaheim prepares for a playoff push, they'll get their two-way center back in a Pacific Division showdown. Kesler should regain his spot on the second line and second power-play unit, and will look to build upon the eight points (six goals, two assists) he's recorded in 22 games in 2017-18.