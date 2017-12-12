Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Joining team for road trip
Kesler (hip) is planning to go on the Ducks' upcoming six-game road trip, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
The team likely won't want to rush Kesler back into action too quickly and risk aggravating his surgically repaired hip, but it's quite possible with this piece of news that the veteran forward will be able to make his season debut by Dec. 23 when the road trip ends in Pittsburgh. Especially considering the fact that Anaheim is currently dealing with a multitude of injuries, it wouldn't be surprising if Kesler is immediately tasked with retaking his top-six role that includes time with the power-play unit, so be sure to grab him now while you still can.
More News
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Surfaces on team's 'radar' with recovery•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Continues to make progress•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Still looking at Christmas return•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: No timetable for return•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Recovery could take longer than expected•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Undergoes hip surgery, 12-week recovery expected•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...