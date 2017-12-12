Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Joining team for road trip

Kesler (hip) is planning to go on the Ducks' upcoming six-game road trip, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

The team likely won't want to rush Kesler back into action too quickly and risk aggravating his surgically repaired hip, but it's quite possible with this piece of news that the veteran forward will be able to make his season debut by Dec. 23 when the road trip ends in Pittsburgh. Especially considering the fact that Anaheim is currently dealing with a multitude of injuries, it wouldn't be surprising if Kesler is immediately tasked with retaking his top-six role that includes time with the power-play unit, so be sure to grab him now while you still can.