Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Joins teammates for skate
Kesler (hip) skated with his teammates in practice Sunday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Kesler continues to show progress, despite reports from last May going so far as suggesting that he could miss the entire 2018-19 campaign. The skilled two-way pivot has been taking light contact and performing 5-on-5 drills, but the real test will be seeing how well he holds up when faced with a full-contact session.
