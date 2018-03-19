Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Just two points in March

Kesler has recorded a single goal and assist through nine March games after missing the scoresheet during Sunday's 4-2 win over New Jersery.

Kesler has been limited to just 35 games this year, and the veteran's season debut was delayed until Dec. 27 because of a hip injury. Jumping in midseason can be tough, and age might finally be catching up to the 33-year-old veteran. Additionally, he continues to primarily play a shut-down role with 61.2 percent of his five-on-five shift beginning in the defensive zone while also receiving 2:17 of shorthanded ice time per game. It's all added up to Kesler in line to post his worst offensive showing since the 2006-07 campaign.