Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Leaves game versus Red Wings
Kesler (lower body) left Tuesday's game against Detroit midway through the second period, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Kesler barely got going versus the Red Wings, playing just 5:01 before being forced to leave the game and hobble down the tunnel in obvious discomfort. His status beyond Tuesday is unknown, but the veteran forward was clearly in pain leaving the ice surface.
