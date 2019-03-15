Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Likely done for season
Kesler (hip) is facing the prospect of missing the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign. Interim head coach Bob Murray told reporters, "I don't know if we're going to see him again this year," Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Kesler currently isn't skating due to his lingering hip issue and, with just 10 games remaining, is running out of time to return. Add in the fact that the Ducks are all but eliminated from playoff contention and there is little reason to rush the veteran back into the lineup. Instead, the team seems poised to shut the veteran down for the year and let him focus on preparing for the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...