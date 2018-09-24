Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Not cleared for contact
Kesler (hip) -- who is not expected to be ready for Opening Night -- has not been cleared for contact yet, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Kesler's outlook seems to get bleaker and bleaker as more time passes, as it would seem he not only will miss Opening Night, but could be out awhile. Until the team provides a more definitive timeline, the all-star center should probably be considered out indefinitely and will likely be placed on injured reserve once roster limits go into effect.
