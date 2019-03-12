Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Officially considered questionable
Kesler (hip) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Predators, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Stephens believes Kesler is probably closer to doubtful than questionable ahead of Tuesday's contest, but either way, official word on the veteran pivot's status likely won't surface until the Ducks take the ice for pregame warmups. If he's able to go, Kesler will likely slot into a bottom-six role against Nashville.
