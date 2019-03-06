Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Physical in 1,000th game

Kesler registered four hits and two PIM in a 3-1 win over the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Kesler's 1,000th game went by without him registering a point, but he did make an impact in his own way. He's up to 92 hits and 42 PIM in 59 games this year, but with only eight points, he is only a shell of his former self on offense.

