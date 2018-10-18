Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Posts two goals in victory
Kesler scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in a 4-1 victory against the Islanders on Wednesday.
The power-play score came with six seconds remaining in the first period, and Kesler tallied the first goal of the second period as well. A season after scoring just eight goals and 14 points in 44 games, it's great to see Kesler off to a strong start. He has three goals and five points in four games.
