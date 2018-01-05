Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Pots first goal

Kesler potted his first goal of the season on the power play in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to Edmonton.

Kesler took advantage of the league's worst penalty kill and earned his team a point by solving Cam Talbot in the first minute of the third period. Owners that have patiently waited for Kesler to return from hip surgery are starting to reap the benefits, as he's up to three points through five games.