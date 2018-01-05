Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Pots first goal
Kesler potted his first goal of the season on the power play in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to Edmonton.
Kesler took advantage of the league's worst penalty kill and earned his team a point by solving Cam Talbot in the first minute of the third period. Owners that have patiently waited for Kesler to return from hip surgery are starting to reap the benefits, as he's up to three points through five games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...