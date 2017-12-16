Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Present for morning session

Kesler (hip) took to the ice for the Saturday morning skate, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The Ducks are in the nation's capital preparing to take on the likes of Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, but we shouldn't expect Kesler to return until after Christmas. Generally, a player recovering from surgery needs to prove that he can partake in multiple full-contact practice sessions before getting green lit for a return. Still, this isn't a bad time to stash Kesler if you have room on your fantasy roster. He amassed 111 points (43 goals, 68 assists) over the past two seasons and is regarded as one of the best two-way players in the game.