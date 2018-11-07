Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Ready for Tuesday's game
Kesler (undisclosed) will play Tuesday's game versus the Kings, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
After posting four points (three goals, one assist) in the first four games of the year, Kesler's been brutal with zero points and a minus-6 rating in the last eight contests. He's still logging substantial power-play minutes, so he'll look to turn it around against the crosstown rival.
