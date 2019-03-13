Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Remains out Tuesday
Kesler (hip) will sit out of Tuesday's game versus the Predators, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
This will mark the third straight game Kesler misses. His offensive production has been minimal this season, so he won't be missed in the fantasy realm. Derek Grant will continue filling in as the fourth-line center.
