Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Remains sidelined

Kesler (hip) didn't make the trip to Colorado for Friday's game against the Avalanche, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

The Ducks have yet to release any details regarding a potential timeline for Kesler's return to action, but he's only totaled eight points while posting an ugly minus-19 rating in 60 games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status anyway. Another update on the veteran pivot should surface once he's cleared to return to practice.