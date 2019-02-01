Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Resumes skating

Kesler (lower body) skated on his own prior to Thursday's practice, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Kesler's presence on the ice Thursday suggests he's making progress in his recovery from a lower-body injury, but he'll need to return to practice as a full participant before receiving clearance for game action. The 34-year-old pivot should be considered out indefinitely until he's given the green light to take part in an on-ice session with his teammates.