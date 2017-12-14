Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Return date pushed back

Kesler (hip) accompanied the Ducks on a six-game road trip that begins in St. Louis on Thursday, but he's not expected to return until after Christmas, NHL.com reports.

The two-way tantalizer has been skating, but his return timetable keeps getting pushed back as we move closer to the new year. Anaheim has been a tough-luck team based on it's suffering from a myriad of injuries up front as well as being handed four overtime losses in the past 10 games alone. One would think that Kesler's ultimate return will tilt the scales in a more favorable direction given that he's amassed 551 points (245 goals, 306 assists) to complement a plus-33 rating over 897 career contests.