Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Returns to Saturday's game

Kesler (lower body) returned to Saturday's game against the Flames, Elliotte Friedman of NHL Network reports.

There were plenty of reasons to be cautious with whatever Kesler was dealing with since he already missed the first half of the season due to a hip injury. Kesler will return to centering the second line and manning the top power play.

