Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Returns to Saturday's game
Kesler (lower body) returned to Saturday's game against the Flames, Elliotte Friedman of NHL Network reports.
There were plenty of reasons to be cautious with whatever Kesler was dealing with since he already missed the first half of the season due to a hip injury. Kesler will return to centering the second line and manning the top power play.
More News
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Being evaluated for lower-body injury•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Pots first goal•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Settles in with two-assist effort•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Showing no fear upon return•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Present for morning session•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...