Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Scores in 2018 debut

Kesler scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

It's good to see Kesler back in action after missing just three games to start the season with complications from last year's hip surgery. The veteran forward managed just eight goals and 14 points in 44 games during the 2017-18 campaign but those numbers should look much better if he's back to full health this season.