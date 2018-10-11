Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Scores in 2018 debut
Kesler scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Coyotes.
It's good to see Kesler back in action after missing just three games to start the season with complications from last year's hip surgery. The veteran forward managed just eight goals and 14 points in 44 games during the 2017-18 campaign but those numbers should look much better if he's back to full health this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...