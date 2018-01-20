Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Scores winner against Kings

Kesler scored the game-winning goal and logged 19:09 of ice time (1:21 with the man advantage) during Friday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles.

This was the veteran's 10th game back in action, and he's collected a respectable three goals and two assists. Kesler is no longer a go-to offensive contributor, and his role as a shut-down center caps his fantasy upside. However, he still chips in enough across all categories to be a serviceable asset in the majority of settings. Additionally, it wouldn't be shocking if his play improved over the coming weeks now that he's found his footing again following his lengthy injury absence to start the campaign.