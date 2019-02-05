Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Sees limited minutes
Kesler logged just 13:05 of ice time in his first game back from injury against Toronto on Monday.
Kesler notched three hits, one shot and one block following a five-game stint in the press box. The center is bogged down in a 19-game pointless streak and hasn't tickled the twine since Nov. 6. With just six points on the year, the Michigan native could miss the 20-point mark for just the fourth time in his career.
