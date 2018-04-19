Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Sets up Cogliano goal

Kesler provided the primary assist in his team's only goal of the night, leaving it with a season-ending 2-1 loss to San Jose in Game 4 on Wednesday night.

Kesler never got started this season, missing the first three months of the year with a hip injury and struggling to be effective when he actually was healthy. In the playoffs, it was more of the same for the veteran, as he contributed just two points during the Sharks' sweep of his Ducks. Though Kesler has the talent to produce regularly, he won't be a highly valued commodity next year as age starts to catch up with him.