Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Settles in with two-assist effort
Kesler notched his first two points of the season in a 5-2 win against Arizona on Sunday.
Kesler played 17:32 in a blowout win, his highest total this season. His ice time will continue to creep up as he gets into game shape, but all that missed time hasn't really hurt his effectiveness. He also threw out a hit and blocked three shots, and dominated the faceoff circle with a 71 percent success rate. His return to the lineup will give the entire team a boost, and free up Ryan Getzlaf so he doesn't have to draw the toughest assignments. Kesler is a multi-tool fantasy beast, and deserves a spot in virtually all lineups.
