Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Showing no fear upon return

Kelser has gone scoreless with a minus-3 rating and five PIM over 15:38 of average ice time in his first two games back from hip surgery.

Give him time. Kesler's an excellent two-way producer who's just getting started on his 2017-18 campaign. He sparred with Matthew Tkachuk on Friday -- hence where the five PIM came from -- and he also blocked a pair of shots in that 2-1 home win against the Flames. Kesler's netted at least 20 goals in four straight seasons and even though his late start will almost assuredly prevent a fifth, the Michigan native's terrific on-ice vision coupled with his role on the No. 2 power play should lead to an abundance of goals and helpers in 2018.