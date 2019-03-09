Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Sitting out Friday
Kesler has a hip injury and won't play in Friday's game versus the Canadiens.
Kesler had hip surgery during the 2017 summer and his game hasn't been the same since. It's unclear if the procedure is related to his current condition, but it's not a good sign for the 34-year-old pivot. He'll be replaced in the bottom six by Devin Shore.
