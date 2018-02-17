Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Sitting out Saturday
Kessler will not play in Saturday's game against the Wild and is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Kessler has reportedly been battling the lower-body injury for during the second half of the campaign. His next opportunity to rejoin the lineup arrives Saturday against the Golden Knights, while Derek Grant will replace him.
More News
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Scores winner against Kings•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Returns to Saturday's game•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Being evaluated for lower-body injury•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Pots first goal•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Settles in with two-assist effort•
-
Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Showing no fear upon return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...