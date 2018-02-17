Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Sitting out Saturday

Kessler will not play in Saturday's game against the Wild and is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Kessler has reportedly been battling the lower-body injury for during the second half of the campaign. His next opportunity to rejoin the lineup arrives Saturday against the Golden Knights, while Derek Grant will replace him.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories