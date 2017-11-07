Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Still looking at Christmas return

Kesler (hip) still has a return date around Christmas, although GM Bob Murray is hoping it can be sooner.

Murray may want Kesler back before Christmas, but the fact he's saying things like "He's skating much harder now. He's had to learn his stride all over again, to be quite honest," is not encouraging. It was just announced that Ryan Getzlaf is going to be out up to two months after having surgery on his cheekbone. That means the Ducks are going to be without their top two centers for over a month, which is destined to hurt their offense.